All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 4546 Apricot.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
4546 Apricot
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4546 Apricot

4546 Apricot Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4546 Apricot Rd, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Light and bright 3 story end unit Townhome offers 2 bedrooms as well as foyer/office and 1 bedroom on 1st floor with full bath and a den/bonus room that is located upstairs next to master suite. Large balcony off Master suite. 2nd floor offers spacious living room with indoor laundry, guest bath and large balcony. Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and custom cabinets. All the rooms are very spacious with 9ftceilings. Ring door bell with camera, tank-less gas water heater and 2 car attached garages with storage. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 Apricot have any available units?
4546 Apricot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 4546 Apricot have?
Some of 4546 Apricot's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 Apricot currently offering any rent specials?
4546 Apricot is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 Apricot pet-friendly?
Yes, 4546 Apricot is pet friendly.
Does 4546 Apricot offer parking?
Yes, 4546 Apricot offers parking.
Does 4546 Apricot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4546 Apricot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 Apricot have a pool?
No, 4546 Apricot does not have a pool.
Does 4546 Apricot have accessible units?
No, 4546 Apricot does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 Apricot have units with dishwashers?
No, 4546 Apricot does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts