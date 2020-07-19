4546 Apricot

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Light and bright 3 story end unit Townhome offers 2 bedrooms as well as foyer/office and 1 bedroom on 1st floor with full bath and a den/bonus room that is located upstairs next to master suite. Large balcony off Master suite. 2nd floor offers spacious living room with indoor laundry, guest bath and large balcony. Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and custom cabinets. All the rooms are very spacious with 9ftceilings. Ring door bell with camera, tank-less gas water heater and 2 car attached garages with storage. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please.