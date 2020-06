Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home - Clean one story 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on Cochran Street. Bedrooms are both nice size. Washer and Dryer (electric) hookups in the mudroom. Central air. Parking for cars in the driveway. NO GARAGE. Fenced back yard with small covered patio. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



