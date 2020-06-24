All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 4251 Eve Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
4251 Eve Road
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

4251 Eve Road

4251 Eve Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4251 Eve Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home and a guest house. 3 bed/2 bath, 1934sf main house and Approx 495sf permitted 2 bed/1 bath guest house. Located in rural area of the city on a flag street. There is a drive-thru 2 car garage and ample yard/parking. Both units have central air & heat. Main house has 2-sided fireplace in Family/Living room, open floor plan, indoor laundry and extra large (750 sf) master bedroom with separate fireplace, large walk-in closet and Roman tub. Guest house has kitchenette area with no cooking facilities. Property also features a very large (240sf) raised storage building at the rear. House & Guest house Not available separately. Call Rosie for appt. 818-620-6809

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 Eve Road have any available units?
4251 Eve Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 4251 Eve Road have?
Some of 4251 Eve Road's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 Eve Road currently offering any rent specials?
4251 Eve Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 Eve Road pet-friendly?
No, 4251 Eve Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 4251 Eve Road offer parking?
Yes, 4251 Eve Road offers parking.
Does 4251 Eve Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 Eve Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 Eve Road have a pool?
No, 4251 Eve Road does not have a pool.
Does 4251 Eve Road have accessible units?
No, 4251 Eve Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 Eve Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4251 Eve Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts