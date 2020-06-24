4251 Eve Road

Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Home and a guest house. 3 bed/2 bath, 1934sf main house and Approx 495sf permitted 2 bed/1 bath guest house. Located in rural area of the city on a flag street. There is a drive-thru 2 car garage and ample yard/parking. Both units have central air & heat. Main house has 2-sided fireplace in Family/Living room, open floor plan, indoor laundry and extra large (750 sf) master bedroom with separate fireplace, large walk-in closet and Roman tub. Guest house has kitchenette area with no cooking facilities. Property also features a very large (240sf) raised storage building at the rear. House & Guest house Not available separately. Call Rosie for appt. 818-620-6809