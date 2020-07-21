All apartments in Simi Valley
4121 Paredo Way #F

4121 Paredo Way · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Paredo Way, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4121 Paredo Way #F Available 11/01/19 4 bed, 3 bath townhome in desirable Paseo Del Sol Community! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath town home in gated community includes Dining Room, Living Room with Fireplace, Master Suite with large Closet, kitchen with nice cabinetry, granite counter tops and upgraded stone tile flooring. Attached 2-car garage. Just minutes to the 118 and local hiking trails. Within walking distance to a grocery store and great shopping, as well as the community's resort style pool and hot tub. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available November 11th.

(RLNE5157598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Paredo Way #F have any available units?
4121 Paredo Way #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 Paredo Way #F have?
Some of 4121 Paredo Way #F's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Paredo Way #F currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Paredo Way #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Paredo Way #F pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 Paredo Way #F is pet friendly.
Does 4121 Paredo Way #F offer parking?
Yes, 4121 Paredo Way #F offers parking.
Does 4121 Paredo Way #F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Paredo Way #F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Paredo Way #F have a pool?
Yes, 4121 Paredo Way #F has a pool.
Does 4121 Paredo Way #F have accessible units?
No, 4121 Paredo Way #F does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Paredo Way #F have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 Paredo Way #F does not have units with dishwashers.
