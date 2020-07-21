Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

4121 Paredo Way #F Available 11/01/19 4 bed, 3 bath townhome in desirable Paseo Del Sol Community! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath town home in gated community includes Dining Room, Living Room with Fireplace, Master Suite with large Closet, kitchen with nice cabinetry, granite counter tops and upgraded stone tile flooring. Attached 2-car garage. Just minutes to the 118 and local hiking trails. Within walking distance to a grocery store and great shopping, as well as the community's resort style pool and hot tub. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available November 11th.



(RLNE5157598)