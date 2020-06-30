4067 Eagle Flight Dr.

Amenities
Big Sky 5+4.5 w/all appliances + 1st class amenities! (4067 Eagle Flight) - Stunning 5BR + 4.5BA home in the highly desirable Simi Valley community of Big Sky! Fully loaded w/first class amenities including: two-story floorplan w/almost 4400 SQF of space; formal living room; formal dining area; family room; gourmet kitchen w/island, walk-in pantry + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave all included); breakfast room; library/den; loft area; upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet + luxurious bath w/jetted tub + dual sinks; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; central air; carpet, tile + wood flooring thru-out; mountain views; backyard w/fountain; gardening service provided; 3 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; close to Simi Valley Town Center, dog park, hiking trails + more; outside pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
