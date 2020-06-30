4067 Eagle Flight Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Big Sky 5+4.5 w/all appliances + 1st class amenities! (4067 Eagle Flight) - Stunning 5BR + 4.5BA home in the highly desirable Simi Valley community of Big Sky! Fully loaded w/first class amenities including: two-story floorplan w/almost 4400 SQF of space; formal living room; formal dining area; family room; gourmet kitchen w/island, walk-in pantry + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave all included); breakfast room; library/den; loft area; upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet + luxurious bath w/jetted tub + dual sinks; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; central air; carpet, tile + wood flooring thru-out; mountain views; backyard w/fountain; gardening service provided; 3 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; close to Simi Valley Town Center, dog park, hiking trails + more; outside pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE2899606)