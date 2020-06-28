All apartments in Simi Valley
3906 Cochran St
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:21 AM

3906 Cochran St

3906 Cochran Street · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Cochran Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and just remodeled 2 bed 2 1/2 bath quiet end unit townhome at Coventry Court. All new flooring, paint and double pane windows throughout. Enter to spacious living/dining room with fireplace. Remodeled powder room and kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and greenhouse window. Looking out through the new sliding door a large patio which leads to the 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Upstairs the master suite with on-suite bath and walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom also has remodeled on-suite bath and walk in closet. Just outside unit a beautiful pool and spa area with tables and chairs. Centrally located minutes from the 118 fwy. at Tapo Cyn. and across the street from newly remodeled Griffin Plaza with many shops and restaurants. Must See! Available Aug. 24. Sorry no pets, no smoking. $2450. a month, 1 yr. lease + $2450. security deposit. 805-587-2769

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Cochran St have any available units?
3906 Cochran St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Cochran St have?
Some of 3906 Cochran St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Cochran St currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Cochran St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Cochran St pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Cochran St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 3906 Cochran St offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Cochran St offers parking.
Does 3906 Cochran St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 Cochran St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Cochran St have a pool?
Yes, 3906 Cochran St has a pool.
Does 3906 Cochran St have accessible units?
No, 3906 Cochran St does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Cochran St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 Cochran St has units with dishwashers.
