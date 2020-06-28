3906 Cochran St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful and just remodeled 2 bed 2 1/2 bath quiet end unit townhome at Coventry Court. All new flooring, paint and double pane windows throughout. Enter to spacious living/dining room with fireplace. Remodeled powder room and kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and greenhouse window. Looking out through the new sliding door a large patio which leads to the 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Upstairs the master suite with on-suite bath and walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom also has remodeled on-suite bath and walk in closet. Just outside unit a beautiful pool and spa area with tables and chairs. Centrally located minutes from the 118 fwy. at Tapo Cyn. and across the street from newly remodeled Griffin Plaza with many shops and restaurants. Must See! Available Aug. 24. Sorry no pets, no smoking. $2450. a month, 1 yr. lease + $2450. security deposit. 805-587-2769