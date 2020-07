Amenities

Welcome home to this unique, ranch style property with plenty of character in a desirable neighborhood. 2 detached homes on 1 master-metered property. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Front house: Enjoy what this Turn Key Remodeled home has to offer. Kitchen has top of the line soft-closing Maple wood Diamond Brand cabinets. Gleaming granite counters with full granite back splash. Stainless Steel Appliances. LED Recess lighting. Wood like flooring throughout. Large diamond pattern porcelain tile in bathrooms and laundry room. Milgard Windows. Refreshing natural light throughout. . Crystal Chandeliers. Vaulted Beamed ceiling in Living Area. Beamed ceiling in Dining Area. White Brick fireplace. Courtyard... 1 Bed, 1 Bath Back House: Wood like flooring. Charming fireplace and Kitchenette. Very Large Walk-In Closet. Too much to list. Close to many amenities. Hurry - this will go fast!