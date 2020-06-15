All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 3420 Trego Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
3420 Trego Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3420 Trego Court

3420 Trego Court · (747) 500-4848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3420 Trego Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $4200 · Avail. Jul 16

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
Available 07/16/20 Beautiful HOME FOR RENT in Big Sky! - Property Id: 36214

Executive, Stunning 2-story home in the Highlands of desirable Big Sky development boasting circular outdoor Atrium on the main floor and Professional Ultra Soundproof Recording Studio/Media Room. Hotel-like Master Suite includes fireplace, ensuite bath with jetted tub, marble counters, stone flooring and large walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms upstairs, two with ensuite full bath, the other with jack&jill full bath suite. Formal living room, highly upgraded Kitchen with large granite island and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances including 6-burner gas stove, double-drawer dish washer, microwave and side-by-side Refrig/Freezer. Good size Laundry Room upstairs. This Big Sky home has beautiful mountain views, sits on a quiet double cul-de-sac.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36214
Property Id 36214

(RLNE5810549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Trego Court have any available units?
3420 Trego Court has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3420 Trego Court have?
Some of 3420 Trego Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Trego Court currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Trego Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Trego Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 Trego Court is pet friendly.
Does 3420 Trego Court offer parking?
No, 3420 Trego Court does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Trego Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Trego Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Trego Court have a pool?
No, 3420 Trego Court does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Trego Court have accessible units?
No, 3420 Trego Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Trego Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Trego Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Trego Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Trego Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3420 Trego Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity