3420 Trego Court

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry media room

Available 07/16/20 Beautiful HOME FOR RENT in Big Sky!



Executive, Stunning 2-story home in the Highlands of desirable Big Sky development boasting circular outdoor Atrium on the main floor and Professional Ultra Soundproof Recording Studio/Media Room. Hotel-like Master Suite includes fireplace, ensuite bath with jetted tub, marble counters, stone flooring and large walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms upstairs, two with ensuite full bath, the other with jack&jill full bath suite. Formal living room, highly upgraded Kitchen with large granite island and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances including 6-burner gas stove, double-drawer dish washer, microwave and side-by-side Refrig/Freezer. Good size Laundry Room upstairs. This Big Sky home has beautiful mountain views, sits on a quiet double cul-de-sac.

