3337 Wichita Falls Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking

For Lease. May be rented as a four bedroom; or as a 3-bedroom with an additional 1+1 unit. Make your home at 3337 Wichita Falls Ave, in the lovely outdoor-oriented community of Simi Valley. This four bedroom, 2.5 bath mid-century ranch home features clean lines and loads of traditional charm, fireplace, large attic for storage, cook's kitchen, 1 bed+1 bath guest flat, and RV parking. The +/- 1,707 sq. home lies on an +/- 8,400 sq. foot lot along a quiet, tree-lined street. Rose flower beds border the expansive front lawn which has opportunity to be remodeled into a drought-resistant landscape. The home is in Simi Valley's ''Texas Tract'' a neighborhood close to shopping and plenty of opportunity to enjoy nature. You will be near the tranquil Simi Hills Neighborhood Park and Fishing Pond and Las Llojas and Chivas Canyons are nearby featuring hiking and biking trails and rolling hillside vistas.