All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
3337 Wichita Falls Avenue
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

3337 Wichita Falls Avenue

3337 Wichita Falls Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3337 Wichita Falls Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
For Lease. May be rented as a four bedroom; or as a 3-bedroom with an additional 1+1 unit. Make your home at 3337 Wichita Falls Ave, in the lovely outdoor-oriented community of Simi Valley. This four bedroom, 2.5 bath mid-century ranch home features clean lines and loads of traditional charm, fireplace, large attic for storage, cook's kitchen, 1 bed+1 bath guest flat, and RV parking. The +/- 1,707 sq. home lies on an +/- 8,400 sq. foot lot along a quiet, tree-lined street. Rose flower beds border the expansive front lawn which has opportunity to be remodeled into a drought-resistant landscape. The home is in Simi Valley's ''Texas Tract'' a neighborhood close to shopping and plenty of opportunity to enjoy nature. You will be near the tranquil Simi Hills Neighborhood Park and Fishing Pond and Las Llojas and Chivas Canyons are nearby featuring hiking and biking trails and rolling hillside vistas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue have any available units?
3337 Wichita Falls Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
Is 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Wichita Falls Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue offers parking.
Does 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue have a pool?
No, 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 Wichita Falls Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts