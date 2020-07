Amenities

A Beautiful Move in Condition cul-de-sac home, located in one of the best neighborhoods of Simi Valley. Features 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Spacious yard with a deck, a NEW covered patio, and a built in BBQ. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hook-up. Recently remodeled kitchen, high ceiling, laminate flooring, and lots of storage. Close to shops, restaurants, and schools.