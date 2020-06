Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Spacious One Story, 4 Bedrooms 2 Bath Home in a Quiet Street. Well Kept and with Great Curb Appeal. Master Bedroom with Own Bath, Family Room Off Kitchen, Open Kitchen to the Dining Room, Refrigerator Included. Washer/Dryer Included (in Garage). Two Car Garage AND RV/Boat Parking. Great Location, House is Not back up to the Tracks. Large Size Backyard with Covered Patio.