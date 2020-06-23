3143 Texas Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Stunning Custom Simi Valley Home - Situated in the Highly Desirable Simi Valley location, this gem has been completely remodeled with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Double Door Entry, Vaulted Ceilings, custom window coverings, a huge cook's kitchen with island and loads of counter and cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, and fridge included). Huge living room, dining room, custom paint throughout, entertainer's backyard with covered patio, custom master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included, +++. To many custom features and upgrades to list- A Must See!!



(RLNE3542233)