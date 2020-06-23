All apartments in Simi Valley
3143 Texas Ave.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

3143 Texas Ave.

3143 Texas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3143 Texas Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Stunning Custom Simi Valley Home - Situated in the Highly Desirable Simi Valley location, this gem has been completely remodeled with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Double Door Entry, Vaulted Ceilings, custom window coverings, a huge cook's kitchen with island and loads of counter and cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, and fridge included). Huge living room, dining room, custom paint throughout, entertainer's backyard with covered patio, custom master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included, +++. To many custom features and upgrades to list- A Must See!!

(RLNE3542233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Texas Ave. have any available units?
3143 Texas Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3143 Texas Ave. have?
Some of 3143 Texas Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Texas Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Texas Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Texas Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3143 Texas Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3143 Texas Ave. offer parking?
No, 3143 Texas Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3143 Texas Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3143 Texas Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Texas Ave. have a pool?
No, 3143 Texas Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3143 Texas Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3143 Texas Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Texas Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3143 Texas Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3143 Texas Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3143 Texas Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
