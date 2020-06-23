3143 Texas Ave.

Amenities
Stunning Custom Simi Valley Home - Situated in the Highly Desirable Simi Valley location, this gem has been completely remodeled with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Double Door Entry, Vaulted Ceilings, custom window coverings, a huge cook's kitchen with island and loads of counter and cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, and fridge included). Huge living room, dining room, custom paint throughout, entertainer's backyard with covered patio, custom master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included, +++. To many custom features and upgrades to list- A Must See!!
(RLNE3542233)