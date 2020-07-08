All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3125 Rockgate Place

3125 Rockgate Place · No Longer Available
Location

3125 Rockgate Place, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fde0c25014 ----
This is an absolutely stunning home with countless high-end features and amenities. The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in a prime location.

The home is on a beautiful lot with a large spacious yard, gated swimming pool, patio and lawn.

The home has recently been remodeled with new carpet and fresh paint. The kitchen is very large and has been updated. The kitchen comes with stainless appliances and ample amounts of counter and cupboard space. Attached to the kitchen is a large sun-lit dining area with views if the yard and pool.

This home has a massive master bedroom suite. The master comes with one of the largest organized walk in closets you will ever see. The master also comes with additional closet space. The master bathroom comes with his/hers vanity and both bath and shower. The other 3 bedrooms are also very sizable.

The home comes with a large 3 car garage and laundry room.

This home has it all! Please set up a time with Real Property Management to view the property.

Move in costs:
$3900 - Rent
$3900 - Deposit
$175 - Inspection Fee
$35 - Application Fee

Central A/C And Heater
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Rockgate Place have any available units?
3125 Rockgate Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 Rockgate Place have?
Some of 3125 Rockgate Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Rockgate Place currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Rockgate Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Rockgate Place pet-friendly?
No, 3125 Rockgate Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 3125 Rockgate Place offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Rockgate Place offers parking.
Does 3125 Rockgate Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 Rockgate Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Rockgate Place have a pool?
Yes, 3125 Rockgate Place has a pool.
Does 3125 Rockgate Place have accessible units?
No, 3125 Rockgate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Rockgate Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 Rockgate Place does not have units with dishwashers.

