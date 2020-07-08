3125 Rockgate Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fde0c25014 ----

This is an absolutely stunning home with countless high-end features and amenities. The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in a prime location.



The home is on a beautiful lot with a large spacious yard, gated swimming pool, patio and lawn.



The home has recently been remodeled with new carpet and fresh paint. The kitchen is very large and has been updated. The kitchen comes with stainless appliances and ample amounts of counter and cupboard space. Attached to the kitchen is a large sun-lit dining area with views if the yard and pool.



This home has a massive master bedroom suite. The master comes with one of the largest organized walk in closets you will ever see. The master also comes with additional closet space. The master bathroom comes with his/hers vanity and both bath and shower. The other 3 bedrooms are also very sizable.



The home comes with a large 3 car garage and laundry room.



This home has it all! Please set up a time with Real Property Management to view the property.



Move in costs:

$3900 - Rent

$3900 - Deposit

$175 - Inspection Fee

$35 - Application Fee



Central A/C And Heater

Pool