3105 Tecopa Springs Lane

Location

3105 Tecopa Springs Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The perfect place to Lease! Situated in a wonderful gated community in Simi Valley find a very charming family home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. This wonderful 2,043-SqFt home features high ceilings, recessed lighting, beautiful flooring with baseboard moldings, as well as a fireplace in the family room and even a laundry room with built-ins. Through a formal dining area, you will find a bright kitchen with tile countertops and nice built-in appliances. There is a double door entry into a Master bedroom that has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. This home also has a private back yard that has a built-in BBQ and an open patio space that looks out to a lovely view. This lease includes access to the HOA amenities such as a community pool and spa. This home is located near the Chumash Park. Part of the Simi Valley Unified School District. Less than 2 miles away from Simi Valley High School, In-N-Out, Harleys Valley Bowl and the 118 Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane have any available units?
3105 Tecopa Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane have?
Some of 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Tecopa Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane has a pool.
Does 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Tecopa Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.

