3105 Tecopa Springs Lane

The perfect place to Lease! Situated in a wonderful gated community in Simi Valley find a very charming family home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. This wonderful 2,043-SqFt home features high ceilings, recessed lighting, beautiful flooring with baseboard moldings, as well as a fireplace in the family room and even a laundry room with built-ins. Through a formal dining area, you will find a bright kitchen with tile countertops and nice built-in appliances. There is a double door entry into a Master bedroom that has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. This home also has a private back yard that has a built-in BBQ and an open patio space that looks out to a lovely view. This lease includes access to the HOA amenities such as a community pool and spa. This home is located near the Chumash Park. Part of the Simi Valley Unified School District. Less than 2 miles away from Simi Valley High School, In-N-Out, Harleys Valley Bowl and the 118 Freeways.