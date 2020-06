Amenities

3-bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story house in East Simi! Extra high ceilings, letting in plenty of natural light. Kitchen opens beautifully to living space, with sliding door to backyard. Powder room downstairs. Upstairs, you''ll find master, with en suite bath, and 2 additional bedrooms and one bathroom. Yard boasts patio cover, and grassy area. Direct access to 2-car garage. Easy access to freeway. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please.