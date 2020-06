Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed, 2.5 bath two story home in central Simi Valley! - Recently upgraded 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home with new flooring and paint throughout. New stainless steel appliances in kitchen. All bedrooms upstairs, walk-in closet and high ceilings in master bedroom. Covered patio and many fruit trees. Gardener services included. Close to shopping and easy access in central Simi Valley. No smoking please. Available now.



