All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3

2464 Blossom Ridge Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
East Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2464 Blossom Ridge Ct, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 B d + loft +2.5 bath Townhome in majestic area of East Simi Valley - Impeccable 3 bed plus loft and 2.5 bath town home in East Simi Valley location with over approx. 2000 sq.ft. Fully furnished! Long term/short term available. Corporate and Placement companies welcome. This is a Gorgeous, almost brand new, beautifully, fully furnished home. Rent will include everything! Furnishings, kitchen stocked with pots, pans, dishes,etc., all Utilities, and twice monthly maid service included. Just move right in! Hardwood flooring, custom paint and professionally decorated.This property features a great room downstairs. Kitchen with white cabinets and quartz countertops, including center island with sink and dishwasher. New stainless-steel appliances. Wonderful Master suite has huge walk in closet, tub and shower and double sinks. It has a darling, professionally landscaped enclosed backyard and direct access to its 2-car garage .Tankless water heater, upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer. Beautiful mountain views, and community pool and spa.This breathtaking location is set just below Smiley Face Hill and offers the best of both worlds; the beauty of the Santa Susana mountains with walking/hiking trails just outside your front door and easy access to major shopping centers, fabulous shopping, schools, and Easy access to the 118 freeway!Long term and short-term lease available Rent pricing is negotiable, and will depend on term of lease.
Property Professionally leased and managed by LRS

Deposit based on OAC
Pets will be considered with additional deposit
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux

REMichelleSells@aol.com
Tel/Text 818.451.6333
REALTOR SFR | DRE # 01800230

(RLNE5286342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 have any available units?
2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 have?
Some of 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 offers parking.
Does 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 have a pool?
Yes, 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 has a pool.
Does 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 have accessible units?
No, 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts