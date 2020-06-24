2464 Blossom Ridge Ct. #3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous 3 B d + loft +2.5 bath Townhome in majestic area of East Simi Valley - Impeccable 3 bed plus loft and 2.5 bath town home in East Simi Valley location with over approx. 2000 sq.ft. Fully furnished! Long term/short term available. Corporate and Placement companies welcome. This is a Gorgeous, almost brand new, beautifully, fully furnished home. Rent will include everything! Furnishings, kitchen stocked with pots, pans, dishes,etc., all Utilities, and twice monthly maid service included. Just move right in! Hardwood flooring, custom paint and professionally decorated.This property features a great room downstairs. Kitchen with white cabinets and quartz countertops, including center island with sink and dishwasher. New stainless-steel appliances. Wonderful Master suite has huge walk in closet, tub and shower and double sinks. It has a darling, professionally landscaped enclosed backyard and direct access to its 2-car garage .Tankless water heater, upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer. Beautiful mountain views, and community pool and spa.This breathtaking location is set just below Smiley Face Hill and offers the best of both worlds; the beauty of the Santa Susana mountains with walking/hiking trails just outside your front door and easy access to major shopping centers, fabulous shopping, schools, and Easy access to the 118 freeway!Long term and short-term lease available Rent pricing is negotiable, and will depend on term of lease.

Property Professionally leased and managed by LRS



Deposit based on OAC

Pets will be considered with additional deposit

For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:

Michelle Meriaux



REMichelleSells@aol.com

Tel/Text 818.451.6333

REALTOR SFR | DRE # 01800230



(RLNE5286342)