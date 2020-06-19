2396 Fitzgerald Road

Amenities

Wonderful single-story Simi Valley home with 2-car automatic garage is ready for its new family. Situated on a huge corner lot in a neighborhood that boasts pride of ownership, this home features 1,767 sq. ft., four bedrooms, two baths and brand new HVAC. The renovated kitchen is highlighted with white cabinets, some with glass doors, stainless steel double sink, Whirlpool stove, hood and dishwasher. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of room to cook and entertain. The family room providesaccess to the fully fenced backyard with persimmon, grapefruit, orange, fig and olive trees. All of the bedrooms are well-sized with neutral paint, some with ceiling fans and mirrored closets. Both bathrooms have been updated with dark wood vanities including either Koehler or Moen faucets, refurbished bathtubs and modern mirrors. Landlord will be adding air conditioning shortly. Monthly rent includes a weekly gardener. Located within walking distance to Crestview Elementary School and Hillside Middle School. Sorry, Landlord will not consider pets. For more information, please contact Alisa Pann 805.551.8762