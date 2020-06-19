All apartments in Simi Valley
2396 Fitzgerald Road

2396 Fitzgerald Road · (805) 551-8762
Location

2396 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful single-story Simi Valley home with 2-car automatic garage is ready for its new family. Situated on a huge corner lot in a neighborhood that boasts pride of ownership, this home features 1,767 sq. ft., four bedrooms, two baths and brand new HVAC. The renovated kitchen is highlighted with white cabinets, some with glass doors, stainless steel double sink, Whirlpool stove, hood and dishwasher. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of room to cook and entertain. The family room providesaccess to the fully fenced backyard with persimmon, grapefruit, orange, fig and olive trees. All of the bedrooms are well-sized with neutral paint, some with ceiling fans and mirrored closets. Both bathrooms have been updated with dark wood vanities including either Koehler or Moen faucets, refurbished bathtubs and modern mirrors. Landlord will be adding air conditioning shortly. Monthly rent includes a weekly gardener. Located within walking distance to Crestview Elementary School and Hillside Middle School. Sorry, Landlord will not consider pets. For more information, please contact Alisa Pann 805.551.8762

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2396 Fitzgerald Road have any available units?
2396 Fitzgerald Road has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2396 Fitzgerald Road have?
Some of 2396 Fitzgerald Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2396 Fitzgerald Road currently offering any rent specials?
2396 Fitzgerald Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2396 Fitzgerald Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2396 Fitzgerald Road is pet friendly.
Does 2396 Fitzgerald Road offer parking?
Yes, 2396 Fitzgerald Road does offer parking.
Does 2396 Fitzgerald Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2396 Fitzgerald Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2396 Fitzgerald Road have a pool?
Yes, 2396 Fitzgerald Road has a pool.
Does 2396 Fitzgerald Road have accessible units?
No, 2396 Fitzgerald Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2396 Fitzgerald Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2396 Fitzgerald Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2396 Fitzgerald Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2396 Fitzgerald Road has units with air conditioning.
