All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2342 Fitzgerald Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2342 Fitzgerald Road
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

2342 Fitzgerald Road

2342 Fitzgerald Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2342 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very family friendly floor plan. 4 Bedrooms ( one bedroom downstairs ) 2 3/4 Bath : Central Heating-Cooling : Two Story : Built 1995 : 1,889 square feet Spacious kitchen with family room / eating area and fireplace!!! Vaulted ceiling in front living room area, air conditioned. Large driveway with plenty of parking. Nice landscaping in front & rear yards, sprinklers and large backyard concrete patio area. Very large concrete driveway for parking and possible RV, two-car attached garage with automatic door opener and conveniently located indoor laundry hook-ups. Superb Central Simi Valley location, walking distance to Crestview Elementary and Hillside Middle Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 Fitzgerald Road have any available units?
2342 Fitzgerald Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 2342 Fitzgerald Road have?
Some of 2342 Fitzgerald Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 Fitzgerald Road currently offering any rent specials?
2342 Fitzgerald Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 Fitzgerald Road pet-friendly?
No, 2342 Fitzgerald Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2342 Fitzgerald Road offer parking?
Yes, 2342 Fitzgerald Road offers parking.
Does 2342 Fitzgerald Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2342 Fitzgerald Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 Fitzgerald Road have a pool?
No, 2342 Fitzgerald Road does not have a pool.
Does 2342 Fitzgerald Road have accessible units?
No, 2342 Fitzgerald Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 Fitzgerald Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2342 Fitzgerald Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2342 Fitzgerald Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2342 Fitzgerald Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts