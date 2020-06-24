2342 Fitzgerald Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Very family friendly floor plan. 4 Bedrooms ( one bedroom downstairs ) 2 3/4 Bath : Central Heating-Cooling : Two Story : Built 1995 : 1,889 square feet Spacious kitchen with family room / eating area and fireplace!!! Vaulted ceiling in front living room area, air conditioned. Large driveway with plenty of parking. Nice landscaping in front & rear yards, sprinklers and large backyard concrete patio area. Very large concrete driveway for parking and possible RV, two-car attached garage with automatic door opener and conveniently located indoor laundry hook-ups. Superb Central Simi Valley location, walking distance to Crestview Elementary and Hillside Middle Schools