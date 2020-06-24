All apartments in Simi Valley
224 Rustling Heights Court

224 Rustling Heights Court · No Longer Available
Location

224 Rustling Heights Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful home is within the Windmill Tract behind the guard-gated community of Long Canyon Estates in Wood Ranch. Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this home has been beautifully upgraded with wood flooring throughout living room, dining area, family room, and upstairs office. Open floor plan, light & bright with fireplace in family room. Remodeled kitchen with island, granite counters, ceramic back splash and ceramic tile flooring. All stainless steel appliances including stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms and a den/office, 2 3/4 baths upstairs. Master bedroom with two closets, a walk in closet and a sliding door closet. Lovely low maintenance backyard and garage with tons of wall to wall cabinets, ceiling storage, and sealed/epoxy floor. Only a short walking distance to Old Windmill Park and trails to hike and bike! Community pool & spa included. No Smoking Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Rustling Heights Court have any available units?
224 Rustling Heights Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 224 Rustling Heights Court have?
Some of 224 Rustling Heights Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Rustling Heights Court currently offering any rent specials?
224 Rustling Heights Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Rustling Heights Court pet-friendly?
No, 224 Rustling Heights Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 224 Rustling Heights Court offer parking?
Yes, 224 Rustling Heights Court offers parking.
Does 224 Rustling Heights Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Rustling Heights Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Rustling Heights Court have a pool?
Yes, 224 Rustling Heights Court has a pool.
Does 224 Rustling Heights Court have accessible units?
No, 224 Rustling Heights Court does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Rustling Heights Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Rustling Heights Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Rustling Heights Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Rustling Heights Court does not have units with air conditioning.
