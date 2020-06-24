224 Rustling Heights Court

Amenities

This beautiful home is within the Windmill Tract behind the guard-gated community of Long Canyon Estates in Wood Ranch. Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this home has been beautifully upgraded with wood flooring throughout living room, dining area, family room, and upstairs office. Open floor plan, light & bright with fireplace in family room. Remodeled kitchen with island, granite counters, ceramic back splash and ceramic tile flooring. All stainless steel appliances including stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms and a den/office, 2 3/4 baths upstairs. Master bedroom with two closets, a walk in closet and a sliding door closet. Lovely low maintenance backyard and garage with tons of wall to wall cabinets, ceiling storage, and sealed/epoxy floor. Only a short walking distance to Old Windmill Park and trails to hike and bike! Community pool & spa included. No Smoking Please.