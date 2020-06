Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Great 4-bedroom in Wood Ranch Long Canyon community! Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, within this gated community, this home has wonderful curb appeal. Many upgrades throughout, including wood flooring, closets, and granite countertop in kitchen and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms, all upstairs. Adorable backyard, with plenty of privacy. Community offers pools, spas and gym. Close to hiking trails, parks and dining.