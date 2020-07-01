All apartments in Simi Valley
2096 Belmar Ct
2096 Belmar Ct

2096 North Belmar Court · No Longer Available
Location

2096 North Belmar Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2096 Belmar Ct Available 04/01/20 Centrally located 3 bed, 2 bath home close to Park - Remodeled corner home in a terrific neighborhood. Located directly across the street from a park and elementary school. 3 bedrooms (2 downstairs and 1 upstairs) and 2 bath floorplan. Open kitchen and large bonus room upstairs. New upgrades include dual pane windows, blinds, solid surface countertops, flooring etc. Big grassy backyard. Gardener will be provided for tenants.
Sorry there is NO A/C in this property. Well behaved pet will be considered with double deposit. No smoking please. Available April 1st.

(RLNE5636056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2096 Belmar Ct have any available units?
2096 Belmar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
Is 2096 Belmar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2096 Belmar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2096 Belmar Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2096 Belmar Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2096 Belmar Ct offer parking?
No, 2096 Belmar Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2096 Belmar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2096 Belmar Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2096 Belmar Ct have a pool?
No, 2096 Belmar Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2096 Belmar Ct have accessible units?
No, 2096 Belmar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2096 Belmar Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2096 Belmar Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2096 Belmar Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2096 Belmar Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

