2096 Belmar Ct Available 04/01/20 Centrally located 3 bed, 2 bath home close to Park - Remodeled corner home in a terrific neighborhood. Located directly across the street from a park and elementary school. 3 bedrooms (2 downstairs and 1 upstairs) and 2 bath floorplan. Open kitchen and large bonus room upstairs. New upgrades include dual pane windows, blinds, solid surface countertops, flooring etc. Big grassy backyard. Gardener will be provided for tenants.

Sorry there is NO A/C in this property. Well behaved pet will be considered with double deposit. No smoking please. Available April 1st.



