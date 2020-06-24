2034 Potter Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this gorgeous single family home conveniently located in the heart of beautiful Simi Valley! No expense was spared on this beauty from newer Milgard dual pane windows, an exquisitely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinetry, wine fridge, remodeled bathrooms with beautiful tile and stone finishes, top of the line tile flooring and carpet throughout. From a tranquil and serene backyard perfect for entertaining to incredible curb appeal when you first arrive, this home has so much to offer that the list goes on and on! The incredible floorplan of this deluxe home is one you won't want to miss out on offering a HUGE Master bedroom, and 3 additional spacious bedrooms! Call now to schedule an appointment while it's still available!