2034 Potter Avenue
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

2034 Potter Avenue

2034 North Potter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2034 North Potter Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this gorgeous single family home conveniently located in the heart of beautiful Simi Valley! No expense was spared on this beauty from newer Milgard dual pane windows, an exquisitely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinetry, wine fridge, remodeled bathrooms with beautiful tile and stone finishes, top of the line tile flooring and carpet throughout. From a tranquil and serene backyard perfect for entertaining to incredible curb appeal when you first arrive, this home has so much to offer that the list goes on and on! The incredible floorplan of this deluxe home is one you won't want to miss out on offering a HUGE Master bedroom, and 3 additional spacious bedrooms! Call now to schedule an appointment while it's still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Potter Avenue have any available units?
2034 Potter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 Potter Avenue have?
Some of 2034 Potter Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 Potter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Potter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Potter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Potter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2034 Potter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2034 Potter Avenue offers parking.
Does 2034 Potter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Potter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Potter Avenue have a pool?
No, 2034 Potter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Potter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2034 Potter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Potter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 Potter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
