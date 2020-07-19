All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2028 Voyage Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2028 Voyage Road
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

2028 Voyage Road

2028 Voyager Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2028 Voyager Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Trumark Home located in Chino Hills with lots of upgrades. IMPRESSIVE INTERIOR: Full-overlay, raised -panel cabinetry in white thermofoil with chrome knobs; Quality Mohawk carpet in bedrooms, closets, and stairs. Contemporary recessed LED lighting in select locations. High-profile baseboards and casing. CULINARY RETREAT: Premium kitchen appliances including GE stainless steel four burner gas freestanding range/over, GE stainless steel microwave/hood combination, and GE stainless steel dishwasher. LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE: Daltile subway ceramic tile shower surrounds, beautiful matte-finish cultured marble countertops with backsplash and undercount Kohler sink, enhanced mirror with beveled edges, and Moen faucets and showerhead in attractive polished chrome finish.
It is close to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Voyage Road have any available units?
2028 Voyage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 Voyage Road have?
Some of 2028 Voyage Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Voyage Road currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Voyage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Voyage Road pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Voyage Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2028 Voyage Road offer parking?
No, 2028 Voyage Road does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Voyage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Voyage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Voyage Road have a pool?
No, 2028 Voyage Road does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Voyage Road have accessible units?
No, 2028 Voyage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Voyage Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 Voyage Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts