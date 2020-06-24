201 Red Brick Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Brand New Construction! Be the first to enjoy this luxurious townhome in this resort style "feel-good", eco friendly, authentic desirable Westerly Community! Enter from your private front porch into the well-crafted, open concept home, featuring a bright eat-in kitchen with Cesar-stone countertops, top notch stainless steal appliances led lighting, ample cabinet storage and an airy main living space, perfect for entertaining! Upper level master retreat has a walk-inclosed, dual sinks, oversized shower and walk-in closet! The two additional bedrooms share bath with tub/shower & dual sinks. Upstairs laundry facilities for added convenience. Smart home technology, energy efficient thermostat, solar power, tankless water heater and high efficiency appliances keep utilities low. Attached 2 car garage! This brand new unique community features "The Watering Hole" a resort style swimming pool and gathering space and four parks. Nested in the West end on Simi Valley close to museums, parks, hiking, restaurants and shopping! Easy freeway access from the 118 or the 23 exit Madera to Simi Valley Drive. One small docile pet under 10 lbs. only please! Rent to increase to $2,895.00 begging with the 7th month.