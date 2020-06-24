All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:15 PM

201 Red Brick Dr

201 Red Brick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

201 Red Brick Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction! Be the first to enjoy this luxurious townhome in this resort style "feel-good", eco friendly, authentic desirable Westerly Community! Enter from your private front porch into the well-crafted, open concept home, featuring a bright eat-in kitchen with Cesar-stone countertops, top notch stainless steal appliances led lighting, ample cabinet storage and an airy main living space, perfect for entertaining! Upper level master retreat has a walk-inclosed, dual sinks, oversized shower and walk-in closet! The two additional bedrooms share bath with tub/shower & dual sinks. Upstairs laundry facilities for added convenience. Smart home technology, energy efficient thermostat, solar power, tankless water heater and high efficiency appliances keep utilities low. Attached 2 car garage! This brand new unique community features "The Watering Hole" a resort style swimming pool and gathering space and four parks. Nested in the West end on Simi Valley close to museums, parks, hiking, restaurants and shopping! Easy freeway access from the 118 or the 23 exit Madera to Simi Valley Drive. One small docile pet under 10 lbs. only please! Rent to increase to $2,895.00 begging with the 7th month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Red Brick Dr have any available units?
201 Red Brick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Red Brick Dr have?
Some of 201 Red Brick Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Red Brick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
201 Red Brick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Red Brick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Red Brick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 201 Red Brick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 201 Red Brick Dr offers parking.
Does 201 Red Brick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Red Brick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Red Brick Dr have a pool?
Yes, 201 Red Brick Dr has a pool.
Does 201 Red Brick Dr have accessible units?
No, 201 Red Brick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Red Brick Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Red Brick Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
