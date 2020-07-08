All apartments in Simi Valley
2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2

2003 Avenida Vista Del Monte · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Avenida Vista Del Monte, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-Story 2 Bed, 1 bath condo - This is a fantastic 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the East Side of Simi Valley. 2 story unit with living room and kitchen downstairs, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. There is no yard or private patio space. Community Laundry room located nearby. 1 parking space in the community garage and 1 outdoor assigned place. Garage must be used for parking vehicle - storage not allowed. Water and Trash included. Pet that does not require a yard may be considered with increased deposit. Sorry no smoking allowed. Available now.

(RLNE5407739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 have any available units?
2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 have?
Some of 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 offers parking.
Does 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 have a pool?
No, 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 have accessible units?
No, 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

