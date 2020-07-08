2003 Avenida Vista Delmonte #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2-Story 2 Bed, 1 bath condo - This is a fantastic 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the East Side of Simi Valley. 2 story unit with living room and kitchen downstairs, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. There is no yard or private patio space. Community Laundry room located nearby. 1 parking space in the community garage and 1 outdoor assigned place. Garage must be used for parking vehicle - storage not allowed. Water and Trash included. Pet that does not require a yard may be considered with increased deposit. Sorry no smoking allowed. Available now.



