1772 Sinaloa Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful bright and well maintained condo. Newer windows, tile in kitchen, high baseboards throughout. The home features 2 spacious bedrooms with newer carpet and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Central A/C and heat. Laundry area in unit. Newer refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Complex amenities include the pool/spa, tennis courts and a club house with kitchen for your special occasions. Owner pays HOA dues, water and trash. Available now! Close to schools and shopping.