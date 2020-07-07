All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

1772 Sinaloa Road

1772 Sinaloa Road · No Longer Available
Location

1772 Sinaloa Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful bright and well maintained condo. Newer windows, tile in kitchen, high baseboards throughout. The home features 2 spacious bedrooms with newer carpet and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Central A/C and heat. Laundry area in unit. Newer refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Complex amenities include the pool/spa, tennis courts and a club house with kitchen for your special occasions. Owner pays HOA dues, water and trash. Available now! Close to schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1772 Sinaloa Road have any available units?
1772 Sinaloa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1772 Sinaloa Road have?
Some of 1772 Sinaloa Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1772 Sinaloa Road currently offering any rent specials?
1772 Sinaloa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1772 Sinaloa Road pet-friendly?
No, 1772 Sinaloa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1772 Sinaloa Road offer parking?
No, 1772 Sinaloa Road does not offer parking.
Does 1772 Sinaloa Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1772 Sinaloa Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1772 Sinaloa Road have a pool?
Yes, 1772 Sinaloa Road has a pool.
Does 1772 Sinaloa Road have accessible units?
No, 1772 Sinaloa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1772 Sinaloa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1772 Sinaloa Road has units with dishwashers.

