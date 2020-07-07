1772 Sinaloa Road.

Amenities
Beautiful bright and well maintained condo. Newer windows, tile in kitchen, high baseboards throughout. The home features 2 spacious bedrooms with newer carpet and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Central A/C and heat. Laundry area in unit. Newer refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Complex amenities include the pool/spa, tennis courts and a club house with kitchen for your special occasions. Owner pays HOA dues, water and trash. Available now! Close to schools and shopping.