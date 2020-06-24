All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

1748 Sinaloa Road

1748 Sinaloa Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1748 Sinaloa Rd, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
exclusively listed by Nathaniel Getzels call 818-535-5337 2 bed 2 bath TOP FLOOR unit in Simi Valley. Private location within desirable Sinaloa Villas. Property features new flooring and gorgeous VIEWS. The remodeled kitchen has updated appliances. the bathrooms are remodeled and the laundry in the unit is very convenient. Building includes a pool spa, bbq, club house and tennis courts. Centrally located with easy access to fwys, shopping, parks and entertainment. Addition storage area near parking. water and trash are also included. call for pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 Sinaloa Road have any available units?
1748 Sinaloa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1748 Sinaloa Road have?
Some of 1748 Sinaloa Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 Sinaloa Road currently offering any rent specials?
1748 Sinaloa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 Sinaloa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1748 Sinaloa Road is pet friendly.
Does 1748 Sinaloa Road offer parking?
Yes, 1748 Sinaloa Road offers parking.
Does 1748 Sinaloa Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1748 Sinaloa Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 Sinaloa Road have a pool?
Yes, 1748 Sinaloa Road has a pool.
Does 1748 Sinaloa Road have accessible units?
No, 1748 Sinaloa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 Sinaloa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1748 Sinaloa Road does not have units with dishwashers.

