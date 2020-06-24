1748 Sinaloa Road

Amenities

exclusively listed by Nathaniel Getzels call 818-535-5337 2 bed 2 bath TOP FLOOR unit in Simi Valley. Private location within desirable Sinaloa Villas. Property features new flooring and gorgeous VIEWS. The remodeled kitchen has updated appliances. the bathrooms are remodeled and the laundry in the unit is very convenient. Building includes a pool spa, bbq, club house and tennis courts. Centrally located with easy access to fwys, shopping, parks and entertainment. Addition storage area near parking. water and trash are also included. call for pets