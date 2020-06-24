1572 Earl Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Location! Location! Welcome to this lovely single-story property located in the heart of Simi Valley. Walk down the lovely pergola covered front walkway & enter the front door and you are greeted by an open warm floor plan. This rare 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom showcase is light and bright with roughly 1,200 Sq.Ft of living space. Its interior features include: a spacious living room w/updated never lived on wood-like laminate flooring and a large slider leading to the rear yard. There is also beautiful tile flooring, an eat-in kitchen, spacious open cooks kitchen with breakfast bar, 2 secondary bedrooms that share a centrally located full bathroom and a spacious master bedroom with private on-suite. There are both a large front grassy yard with great views of the sunsets as well as spacious rear grounds with a covered patio area, flat grassy play areas and a fire pit perfect for those chilly winter nights! The two car garage has direct access into the home and this fantastic property is also walking distance to local schools, parks, restaurants, and family entertainment. priced to lease quickly!