Simi Valley, CA
1572 Earl Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

1572 Earl Avenue

1572 Earl Avenue
Location

1572 Earl Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Location! Location! Welcome to this lovely single-story property located in the heart of Simi Valley. Walk down the lovely pergola covered front walkway & enter the front door and you are greeted by an open warm floor plan. This rare 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom showcase is light and bright with roughly 1,200 Sq.Ft of living space. Its interior features include: a spacious living room w/updated never lived on wood-like laminate flooring and a large slider leading to the rear yard. There is also beautiful tile flooring, an eat-in kitchen, spacious open cooks kitchen with breakfast bar, 2 secondary bedrooms that share a centrally located full bathroom and a spacious master bedroom with private on-suite. There are both a large front grassy yard with great views of the sunsets as well as spacious rear grounds with a covered patio area, flat grassy play areas and a fire pit perfect for those chilly winter nights! The two car garage has direct access into the home and this fantastic property is also walking distance to local schools, parks, restaurants, and family entertainment. priced to lease quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1572 Earl Avenue have any available units?
1572 Earl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1572 Earl Avenue have?
Some of 1572 Earl Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1572 Earl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1572 Earl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1572 Earl Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1572 Earl Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1572 Earl Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1572 Earl Avenue offers parking.
Does 1572 Earl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1572 Earl Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1572 Earl Avenue have a pool?
No, 1572 Earl Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1572 Earl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1572 Earl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1572 Earl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1572 Earl Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

