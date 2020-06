Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in gated community. Only two years old. This was the developer's model, so a lot of upgrades. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, custom splash and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious master suite with dual sinks, ample shower, separate toilet room, and walk-in master closet. Attached two-car garage with washer and dryer hookup.