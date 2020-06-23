All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 151 Farmhouse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
151 Farmhouse Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:54 AM

151 Farmhouse Drive

151 Farmhouse Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

151 Farmhouse Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
This brand new Contemporary townhouse has an open floor plan. It is very beautiful and spacious, about 1990 Sqft. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a large loft. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quarts counter-tops, glass tile backsplash and large island with plenty of counter space. The unit also has washer and dryer and fridge. The newly Westerly community offers a resort-style pool with BBQ's fire pit and picnic/park area. Close to 118 freeway and local retailstores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Farmhouse Drive have any available units?
151 Farmhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 151 Farmhouse Drive have?
Some of 151 Farmhouse Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Farmhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
151 Farmhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Farmhouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 151 Farmhouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 151 Farmhouse Drive offer parking?
No, 151 Farmhouse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 151 Farmhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Farmhouse Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Farmhouse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 151 Farmhouse Drive has a pool.
Does 151 Farmhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 151 Farmhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Farmhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Farmhouse Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Farmhouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Farmhouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts