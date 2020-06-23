151 Farmhouse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill new construction

This brand new Contemporary townhouse has an open floor plan. It is very beautiful and spacious, about 1990 Sqft. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a large loft. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quarts counter-tops, glass tile backsplash and large island with plenty of counter space. The unit also has washer and dryer and fridge. The newly Westerly community offers a resort-style pool with BBQ's fire pit and picnic/park area. Close to 118 freeway and local retailstores.