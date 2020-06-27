1427 Sorrel St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large cul-de-sac lot perfectly placed on nearly a half acre gives tons of space & privacy. This air conditioned pet friendly home has been recently refreshed and is located just a short drive from CA-118, schools, and shopping so you get the room you’ve been searching for without sacrificing convenience. Fresh paint, modern kitchen, updated flooring, this home is move in ready! The 650 sq ft enclosed patio provides an excellent outdoor living space for relaxing afternoons or larger gatherings, this flexible space can handle it all. This opportunity won’t last long, schedule your showing today!