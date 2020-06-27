All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 1427 Sorrel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
1427 Sorrel St
Last updated July 27 2019 at 1:47 AM

1427 Sorrel St

1427 Sorrel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1427 Sorrel Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large cul-de-sac lot perfectly placed on nearly a half acre gives tons of space & privacy. This air conditioned pet friendly home has been recently refreshed and is located just a short drive from CA-118, schools, and shopping so you get the room you’ve been searching for without sacrificing convenience. Fresh paint, modern kitchen, updated flooring, this home is move in ready! The 650 sq ft enclosed patio provides an excellent outdoor living space for relaxing afternoons or larger gatherings, this flexible space can handle it all. This opportunity won’t last long, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Sorrel St have any available units?
1427 Sorrel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Sorrel St have?
Some of 1427 Sorrel St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Sorrel St currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Sorrel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Sorrel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 Sorrel St is pet friendly.
Does 1427 Sorrel St offer parking?
No, 1427 Sorrel St does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Sorrel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 Sorrel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Sorrel St have a pool?
No, 1427 Sorrel St does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Sorrel St have accessible units?
No, 1427 Sorrel St does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Sorrel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Sorrel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts