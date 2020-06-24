All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 139 Farmhouse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
139 Farmhouse Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

139 Farmhouse Drive

139 Farmhouse Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

139 Farmhouse Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2018 Built home for rent for first time. Super clean with washer/dryer, and quality refrigerator included.Picturesque condo nestled in the Westerly Development of Simi Valley! This well-crafted home, built in 2018, is approximately 1,493 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 21/2 bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage. An open floor plan with a bright eat-in kitchen that offers stunning quartz counter tops, a center island, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and leads to a spacious great room that provides a perfect place for unwinding! Upper level master suite has an oversized shower, a walk-in closet, and views of the beautiful courtyard and mountains. Two additional large bedrooms share a bathrooms with dual sinks and a shower/tub. Upstairs laundry adds convenience. Smart home technology, solar panels, tankless water heater are just a few of the unique touches at this new home development! Community pool and BBQ area is fully equipped for hot summer days or cool winter nights! Just minutes to shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, equestrian facilities, and 6 neighborhood parks within this beautiful development. A perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Farmhouse Drive have any available units?
139 Farmhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Farmhouse Drive have?
Some of 139 Farmhouse Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Farmhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
139 Farmhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Farmhouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 139 Farmhouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 139 Farmhouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 139 Farmhouse Drive offers parking.
Does 139 Farmhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Farmhouse Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Farmhouse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 139 Farmhouse Drive has a pool.
Does 139 Farmhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 139 Farmhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Farmhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Farmhouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts