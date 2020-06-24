139 Farmhouse Drive

Amenities

2018 Built home for rent for first time. Super clean with washer/dryer, and quality refrigerator included.Picturesque condo nestled in the Westerly Development of Simi Valley! This well-crafted home, built in 2018, is approximately 1,493 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 21/2 bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage. An open floor plan with a bright eat-in kitchen that offers stunning quartz counter tops, a center island, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and leads to a spacious great room that provides a perfect place for unwinding! Upper level master suite has an oversized shower, a walk-in closet, and views of the beautiful courtyard and mountains. Two additional large bedrooms share a bathrooms with dual sinks and a shower/tub. Upstairs laundry adds convenience. Smart home technology, solar panels, tankless water heater are just a few of the unique touches at this new home development! Community pool and BBQ area is fully equipped for hot summer days or cool winter nights! Just minutes to shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, equestrian facilities, and 6 neighborhood parks within this beautiful development. A perfect place to call home!