1180 Knottingham Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Welcome home to this wonderfully updated two-story beauty conveniently located on a quiet culdesac in Central Simi Valley. Enjoy stunning views of the mountains, a bright open floor plan, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, newly updated stainless steel appliances, brand new washer & dryer and refrigerator, a lovely private backyard for entertaining, luxurious stone fireplace, newer carpet in bedrooms and second floor, freshly painted interior paint, laminate floor, and new water heater. Oversized Master Bedroom with an additional bonus room that can easily be used as a home office Besides the beauty, this home also offers "Smart Technology" equipped with the Nest thermostat, WiFi controlled yard irrigation system and Ring doorbell. Minutes from the freeway and shopping, this home is a MUST SEE!!!