All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 1180 Knottingham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
1180 Knottingham Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

1180 Knottingham Street

1180 Knottingham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1180 Knottingham Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Welcome home to this wonderfully updated two-story beauty conveniently located on a quiet culdesac in Central Simi Valley. Enjoy stunning views of the mountains, a bright open floor plan, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, newly updated stainless steel appliances, brand new washer & dryer and refrigerator, a lovely private backyard for entertaining, luxurious stone fireplace, newer carpet in bedrooms and second floor, freshly painted interior paint, laminate floor, and new water heater. Oversized Master Bedroom with an additional bonus room that can easily be used as a home office Besides the beauty, this home also offers "Smart Technology" equipped with the Nest thermostat, WiFi controlled yard irrigation system and Ring doorbell. Minutes from the freeway and shopping, this home is a MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Knottingham Street have any available units?
1180 Knottingham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 Knottingham Street have?
Some of 1180 Knottingham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Knottingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Knottingham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Knottingham Street pet-friendly?
No, 1180 Knottingham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1180 Knottingham Street offer parking?
Yes, 1180 Knottingham Street offers parking.
Does 1180 Knottingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1180 Knottingham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Knottingham Street have a pool?
No, 1180 Knottingham Street does not have a pool.
Does 1180 Knottingham Street have accessible units?
No, 1180 Knottingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Knottingham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1180 Knottingham Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts