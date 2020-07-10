All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1138 Sycamore Drive

1138 Sycamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1138 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4+2 Ready now in Simi Valley - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home, located in nice area of Simi Valley. Eat in kitchen overlooks spacious backyard with lovely lawn and patio. Freshly Painted, and ready for move in. Close to shopping and good schools!
Shown by Appointment only.
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230
Property Professionally leased and managed by:
LRS Realty & Management Inc.
Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet will be considered with additional deposit
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE2719868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
1138 Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
Is 1138 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1138 Sycamore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1138 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
No, 1138 Sycamore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1138 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Sycamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
No, 1138 Sycamore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1138 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Sycamore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Sycamore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 Sycamore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

