Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

110 Red Brick Drive

110 Red Brick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

110 Red Brick Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Your New Year's dream to live in a new construction home comes true! Enjoy a spacious open floor plan in a fully appointed 3-bedroom,2.5 bath residence with designer modern finishes. The contemporary condo offers an upgraded gourmet kitchen with an oversized island, brick-grey backsplash, farmhouse sink, new stainless-steel appliances, a separate pantry and modern white cabinets. The great room is bright with picture windows and has space for large furniture. Upstairs the master-suite has his and hers walk in closets, master bath with designer upgrades and dual vanity. Two other good size rooms with large closets and upstairs laundry room are perfect for children/home-office. The hallway second bathroom also has dual vanity & bathtub. Large 2 car driveway and attached 2 car covered garage provide ample room for parking. Solar enabled electricity, tankless water heater is an added bonus for low utility bills. The drought tolerant landscaped walkways take you to the community resort style pool, four parks, play area and gathering spaces. Proximity to Reagan Library, 118 freeway, shops, restaurants, hiking trails and Strathearn Historical Park are perks to enjoy the wonderful outdoor So-Cal lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Red Brick Drive have any available units?
110 Red Brick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Red Brick Drive have?
Some of 110 Red Brick Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Red Brick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 Red Brick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Red Brick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 Red Brick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 110 Red Brick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 110 Red Brick Drive offers parking.
Does 110 Red Brick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Red Brick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Red Brick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 110 Red Brick Drive has a pool.
Does 110 Red Brick Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 Red Brick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Red Brick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Red Brick Drive has units with dishwashers.
