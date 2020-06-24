110 Red Brick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Your New Year's dream to live in a new construction home comes true! Enjoy a spacious open floor plan in a fully appointed 3-bedroom,2.5 bath residence with designer modern finishes. The contemporary condo offers an upgraded gourmet kitchen with an oversized island, brick-grey backsplash, farmhouse sink, new stainless-steel appliances, a separate pantry and modern white cabinets. The great room is bright with picture windows and has space for large furniture. Upstairs the master-suite has his and hers walk in closets, master bath with designer upgrades and dual vanity. Two other good size rooms with large closets and upstairs laundry room are perfect for children/home-office. The hallway second bathroom also has dual vanity & bathtub. Large 2 car driveway and attached 2 car covered garage provide ample room for parking. Solar enabled electricity, tankless water heater is an added bonus for low utility bills. The drought tolerant landscaped walkways take you to the community resort style pool, four parks, play area and gathering spaces. Proximity to Reagan Library, 118 freeway, shops, restaurants, hiking trails and Strathearn Historical Park are perks to enjoy the wonderful outdoor So-Cal lifestyle.