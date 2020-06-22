1069 Poplar Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Centrally Located! Excellent Location With Views Out Of The Back Yard . Located At The End Of A Culdesac. No Neighbor In Front So There is Ample Guest Parking.This is A Cedar Falls Home With A Great Floorplan . Downstairs Den Could Be Used As A 4th Bedroom. Downstairs 3/4 Bath.The Other 3 Bedrooms Are All Upstairs. Two Share A Connecting Bathroom. Master Suite Has Private Bathroom W/Double Vanities, Separate Shower And Jetted Bathtub & 2 Walk In Closets. Upstairs Laundry Room N Computer Niche. Vaulted Ceilings For A Dramatic Look, Nice and Bright. Formal Living Room and Dining Room . Gourmet Kitchen W/Center Island, Dining Area & Open to Family Room W/Fireplace.3 Car Garage(Tandem) Low Maintenance Back Yard.