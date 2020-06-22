All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1069 Poplar Court

1069 Poplar Court · No Longer Available
Location

1069 Poplar Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Centrally Located! Excellent Location With Views Out Of The Back Yard . Located At The End Of A Culdesac. No Neighbor In Front So There is Ample Guest Parking.This is A Cedar Falls Home With A Great Floorplan . Downstairs Den Could Be Used As A 4th Bedroom. Downstairs 3/4 Bath.The Other 3 Bedrooms Are All Upstairs. Two Share A Connecting Bathroom. Master Suite Has Private Bathroom W/Double Vanities, Separate Shower And Jetted Bathtub & 2 Walk In Closets. Upstairs Laundry Room N Computer Niche. Vaulted Ceilings For A Dramatic Look, Nice and Bright. Formal Living Room and Dining Room . Gourmet Kitchen W/Center Island, Dining Area & Open to Family Room W/Fireplace.3 Car Garage(Tandem) Low Maintenance Back Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 Poplar Court have any available units?
1069 Poplar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 1069 Poplar Court have?
Some of 1069 Poplar Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1069 Poplar Court currently offering any rent specials?
1069 Poplar Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 Poplar Court pet-friendly?
No, 1069 Poplar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1069 Poplar Court offer parking?
Yes, 1069 Poplar Court does offer parking.
Does 1069 Poplar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1069 Poplar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 Poplar Court have a pool?
No, 1069 Poplar Court does not have a pool.
Does 1069 Poplar Court have accessible units?
No, 1069 Poplar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 Poplar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1069 Poplar Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1069 Poplar Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1069 Poplar Court does not have units with air conditioning.
