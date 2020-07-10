All apartments in Santee
9727 Huber Court
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

9727 Huber Court

9727 Huber Court · No Longer Available
Location

9727 Huber Court, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a72d87070 ---- You will love this gorgeous single story 3 bedroom / 2 bath home. Great location!!!! Property includes central Air Conditioning and Heating. Custom kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Full size washer and gas dryer in attached 2 car garage. This is a wonderful home on the corner of Cul-de-sac Street. Close proximity to shops, restaurants, Mast Park, Santee Lakes and Freeways 52 & 125. Entertain guests at the Palapa in the private fenced backyard. You will find it the perfect spot to get work done, enjoy a quite read, or just let the dog run around! Low maintenance yard includes landscaping set up on irrigation. Gardener is provided with the rent. The property has been updated, but still maintains it\'s original charm. Carpets in the bedrooms, beautiful tile floors in the common areas, updated bathrooms and vinyl windows. The property comes with all appliances (refrigerator, washer, gas dryer, dishwasher, etc). Beautiful lot with a great location, just minutes from everything!!! Will rent quickly with anyone who views it. One year lease. Pets are negotiable. Renters insurance is required. No smoking. Utilities paid by tenant. ***The unit is available Now*** Please email with any questions or to schedule a viewing. Attached 2 Car Garage Central A/C & Heat Fully Fenced Back Yard With Patio And Palapa. Gardening Service Included. Granite Counters In Kitchen Laundry In Garage Low Water Use Yard. Single Story Home Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Updated Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9727 Huber Court have any available units?
9727 Huber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9727 Huber Court have?
Some of 9727 Huber Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9727 Huber Court currently offering any rent specials?
9727 Huber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9727 Huber Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9727 Huber Court is pet friendly.
Does 9727 Huber Court offer parking?
Yes, 9727 Huber Court offers parking.
Does 9727 Huber Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9727 Huber Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9727 Huber Court have a pool?
No, 9727 Huber Court does not have a pool.
Does 9727 Huber Court have accessible units?
No, 9727 Huber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9727 Huber Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9727 Huber Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9727 Huber Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9727 Huber Court has units with air conditioning.

