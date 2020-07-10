9727 Huber Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a72d87070 ---- You will love this gorgeous single story 3 bedroom / 2 bath home. Great location!!!! Property includes central Air Conditioning and Heating. Custom kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Full size washer and gas dryer in attached 2 car garage. This is a wonderful home on the corner of Cul-de-sac Street. Close proximity to shops, restaurants, Mast Park, Santee Lakes and Freeways 52 & 125. Entertain guests at the Palapa in the private fenced backyard. You will find it the perfect spot to get work done, enjoy a quite read, or just let the dog run around! Low maintenance yard includes landscaping set up on irrigation. Gardener is provided with the rent. The property has been updated, but still maintains it\'s original charm. Carpets in the bedrooms, beautiful tile floors in the common areas, updated bathrooms and vinyl windows. The property comes with all appliances (refrigerator, washer, gas dryer, dishwasher, etc). Beautiful lot with a great location, just minutes from everything!!! Will rent quickly with anyone who views it. One year lease. Pets are negotiable. Renters insurance is required. No smoking. Utilities paid by tenant. ***The unit is available Now*** Please email with any questions or to schedule a viewing. Attached 2 Car Garage Central A/C & Heat Fully Fenced Back Yard With Patio And Palapa. Gardening Service Included. Granite Counters In Kitchen Laundry In Garage Low Water Use Yard. Single Story Home Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Updated Home