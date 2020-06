Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled among Redwood trees in Rincon Valley this charming 3bd/1.5ba single level home on Brush Creek Rd. with a spacious living room, dining area, fireplace, back deck and side yard, on a large lot, some shared yard space and shared garage space. Owner pays water and garbage. Tenant responsible for electricity and any other desired utilities. Water, sewer, garbage included with rent. NO PETS, not negotiable.