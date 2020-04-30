509 Oak Lake Avenue

Amenities

Large 4 bedroom Home in Rincon Valley with Tanglewood Park access - This 4 bedroom home is located in the heart of Rincon Valley. Through the double front door to your left you will find the living and the dining room. Both these rooms feature hardwood floors and windows looking out to the front and backyard. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Off the kitchen is a 1/2 bathroom which is where you will also find the washer and dryer. There is an additional living room with tile flooring, electric fireplace and sliding glass doors to the backyard. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. 3 hallway bedrooms shared a full hall bath. The master bedroom has its own master bathroom with views of the backyard and park. Beautiful backyard with direct access to Tanglewood Park. Furnace and A/C were replaced in February of 2020. Attached 2 car garage. Additional covered storage area. Landscaping included. Small dog negotiable. Sorry, no cats. 1 Year lease (MT) Placement



(RLNE5593025)