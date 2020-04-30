All apartments in Santa Rosa
509 Oak Lake Avenue

509 Oak Lake Avenue · (707) 543-1516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

509 Oak Lake Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 509 Oak Lake Avenue · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom Home in Rincon Valley with Tanglewood Park access - This 4 bedroom home is located in the heart of Rincon Valley. Through the double front door to your left you will find the living and the dining room. Both these rooms feature hardwood floors and windows looking out to the front and backyard. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Off the kitchen is a 1/2 bathroom which is where you will also find the washer and dryer. There is an additional living room with tile flooring, electric fireplace and sliding glass doors to the backyard. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. 3 hallway bedrooms shared a full hall bath. The master bedroom has its own master bathroom with views of the backyard and park. Beautiful backyard with direct access to Tanglewood Park. Furnace and A/C were replaced in February of 2020. Attached 2 car garage. Additional covered storage area. Landscaping included. Small dog negotiable. Sorry, no cats. 1 Year lease (MT) Placement

(RLNE5593025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Oak Lake Avenue have any available units?
509 Oak Lake Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 Oak Lake Avenue have?
Some of 509 Oak Lake Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Oak Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
509 Oak Lake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Oak Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Oak Lake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 509 Oak Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 509 Oak Lake Avenue does offer parking.
Does 509 Oak Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Oak Lake Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Oak Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 509 Oak Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 509 Oak Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 509 Oak Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Oak Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Oak Lake Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Oak Lake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 Oak Lake Avenue has units with air conditioning.
