Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

395 Rockgreen Circle

395 Rockgreen Place · (707) 543-1516 ext. 117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

395 Rockgreen Place, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Oakmont Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 395 Rockgreen Circle · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property in Oakmont (55+ Community) - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single level unit has recently been completed updated. Updates include new flooring, carpet, paint, and windows throughout. The kitchen features new white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. New LED lighting in the kitchen with dimmers. There is a small dining area off the kitchen and a new sliding glass door to a covered patio. There is a large bedroom towards the front of the unit that shares a full hallway bathroom. The bathroom has a new vanity, countertops, sink, and faucet. The master bedroom is located towards the back and features the master bathroom. The master bathroom has a new large vanity, new sink, and new faucet. New lighting and flooring have been installed in both bathrooms as well. New furnace and A/C. Detached 1 car carport. There is a storage closet in the carport area for tenant use as well as the laundry room with washer and dryer provided. Water and landscaping included. Small pet negotiable. Sorry, no cosigners. 1 Year lease. Owner pays the HOA due's, tenant pays the OVA due’s (AR)

(RLNE5896775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Rockgreen Circle have any available units?
395 Rockgreen Circle has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 Rockgreen Circle have?
Some of 395 Rockgreen Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Rockgreen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
395 Rockgreen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Rockgreen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 Rockgreen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 395 Rockgreen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 395 Rockgreen Circle offers parking.
Does 395 Rockgreen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 Rockgreen Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Rockgreen Circle have a pool?
No, 395 Rockgreen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 395 Rockgreen Circle have accessible units?
No, 395 Rockgreen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Rockgreen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 395 Rockgreen Circle has units with dishwashers.
