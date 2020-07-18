395 Rockgreen Circle

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property in Oakmont (55+ Community) - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single level unit has recently been completed updated. Updates include new flooring, carpet, paint, and windows throughout. The kitchen features new white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. New LED lighting in the kitchen with dimmers. There is a small dining area off the kitchen and a new sliding glass door to a covered patio. There is a large bedroom towards the front of the unit that shares a full hallway bathroom. The bathroom has a new vanity, countertops, sink, and faucet. The master bedroom is located towards the back and features the master bathroom. The master bathroom has a new large vanity, new sink, and new faucet. New lighting and flooring have been installed in both bathrooms as well. New furnace and A/C. Detached 1 car carport. There is a storage closet in the carport area for tenant use as well as the laundry room with washer and dryer provided. Water and landscaping included. Small pet negotiable. Sorry, no cosigners. 1 Year lease. Owner pays the HOA due's, tenant pays the OVA due’s (AR)



