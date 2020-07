Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill internet access

Fully Furnished 4/3 Utilities Included - Property Id: 303735



This large beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths is located on a corner lots in a peaceful neighborhood.

There are 5 queen size beds, two 55” TV. A spacious family room with a gas fireplace place and a living. The dining room have a table that can sit up to 10 people.

The backyard have many fruits tress and a fire pit to enjoy a glass of wine. A gas BBQ to enjoy with family.

We're looking for a monthly rental.

For more information text or call me at 415-271-4838

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2961-sweet-grass-ln-santa-rosa-ca/303735

