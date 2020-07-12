/
wright area action group
155 Apartments for rent in Wright Area Action Group, Santa Rosa, CA
12 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,528
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
4465 Corrigan Street
4465 Corrigan Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Southwest Santa Rosa 3/2.5 House - Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
2961 Sweet Grass Ln
2961 Sweet Grass Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,398
2600 sqft
Fully Furnished 4/3 Utilities Included - Property Id: 303735 This large beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths is located on a corner lots in a peaceful neighborhood. There are 5 queen size beds, two 55” TV.
1 Unit Available
2913 West Creek Lane
2913 West Creek Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2193 sqft
Gorgeous home in Southwest Santa Rosa! This property has been recently upgraded and offers an open floor plan with lots of natural lighting throughout. It includes a huge master suite and three spacious bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Wright Area Action Group
11 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
4 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
155 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
628 sqft
Welcome to STONY BROOK APARTMENTS. Located in beautiful Santa Rosa, Stony Brook offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind.
1 Unit Available
701 Rockwell Place
701 Rockwell Place, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit with carport and driveway parking (could fit up to four compact cars!) garbage paid for! - Charming 2 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
744 Simpson Place
744 Simpson Place, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1052 sqft
Fully updated and remodeled 3 bedroom home with Brand New Appliances and Brand New Paint! - $ 2,300./ month. Come see this fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Santa Rosa.
1 Unit Available
2068 Bellevue Ranch
2068 Bellevue Ranch Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
2068 Bellevue Ranch Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home Bellevue Ranch!! - This clean and light 3 bedroom 2 bath home will be available June 1st.
1 Unit Available
1319 Hearn avenue
1319 Hearn Avenue, Roseland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
Old School Charm! Huge Backyard! Close to 101 and Downtown Santa Rosa - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer included. Detached garage with a huge backyard area. (RLNE5630130)
Results within 5 miles of Wright Area Action Group
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
53 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1067 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
13 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
14 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
8 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
13 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
8 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
8 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
4 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
