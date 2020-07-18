Amenities

2044 Stonefield Lane Available 08/01/20 Upscale Fountain Grove Condo with 2 suites and 2.5 bath( Water included Plus use of HOA amenities,pool,tennis court, spa) - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 cars garage in Fountaingrove. It is an upstairs unit that features a living room with high ceilings and light filled windows, a dining area, 2 master suites with high ceilings. Open kitchen floor plan, has a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and trash compactor. Washer/dryer included In unit. Beautiful golf course views and HOA amenities including an in-ground pool, spa, and tennis courts make this home a dream home. Central heat and air along with a gas fireplace in the living room. Sorry, no pets. 12 month lease (placement) (EE)



