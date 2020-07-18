All apartments in Santa Rosa
2044 Stonefield Lane

2044 Stonefield Lane. · (707) 524-8380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2044 Stonefield Lane., Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2044 Stonefield Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2044 Stonefield Lane Available 08/01/20 Upscale Fountain Grove Condo with 2 suites and 2.5 bath( Water included Plus use of HOA amenities,pool,tennis court, spa) - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 cars garage in Fountaingrove. It is an upstairs unit that features a living room with high ceilings and light filled windows, a dining area, 2 master suites with high ceilings. Open kitchen floor plan, has a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and trash compactor. Washer/dryer included In unit. Beautiful golf course views and HOA amenities including an in-ground pool, spa, and tennis courts make this home a dream home. Central heat and air along with a gas fireplace in the living room. Sorry, no pets. 12 month lease (placement) (EE)

Per Public Health Order guidelines, only two people from the same household and the showing agent are permitted in the property at the same time. Face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Wash your hand regularly and do not touch anything inside the home you are viewing. Showings are by appointment only - if you are late we will do our best to accommodate you or reschedule your appointment.

(RLNE1917723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 Stonefield Lane have any available units?
2044 Stonefield Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 Stonefield Lane have?
Some of 2044 Stonefield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 Stonefield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Stonefield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 Stonefield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2044 Stonefield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 2044 Stonefield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2044 Stonefield Lane offers parking.
Does 2044 Stonefield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2044 Stonefield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Stonefield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2044 Stonefield Lane has a pool.
Does 2044 Stonefield Lane have accessible units?
No, 2044 Stonefield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 Stonefield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 Stonefield Lane has units with dishwashers.
