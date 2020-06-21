1941 Camino Del Prado

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this beautiful brand new single level home in Coffey Park. This home comes with an open concept floor plan. Kitchen features white quartz countertops, large island with bar sink, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator. Large living room with high ceilings, double glass sliding doors leading to backyard. The entire home comes with wood flooring though-out. Master bedroom comes with private master bath that features a large walk-in shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Backyard comes with a beautiful covered patio with lighting that adds to overall living space of the home. Forced air heating and cooling. Quarterly landscaping provided. Small pet possible with additional deposit. 12-month rental agreement.