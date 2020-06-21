All apartments in Santa Rosa
Find more places like 1941 Camino Del Prado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
1941 Camino Del Prado
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:26 AM

1941 Camino Del Prado

1941 Camino Del Prado · (707) 806-0851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Rosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1941 Camino Del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful brand new single level home in Coffey Park. This home comes with an open concept floor plan. Kitchen features white quartz countertops, large island with bar sink, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator. Large living room with high ceilings, double glass sliding doors leading to backyard. The entire home comes with wood flooring though-out. Master bedroom comes with private master bath that features a large walk-in shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Backyard comes with a beautiful covered patio with lighting that adds to overall living space of the home. Forced air heating and cooling. Quarterly landscaping provided. Small pet possible with additional deposit. 12-month rental agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Camino Del Prado have any available units?
1941 Camino Del Prado has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1941 Camino Del Prado have?
Some of 1941 Camino Del Prado's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 Camino Del Prado currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Camino Del Prado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Camino Del Prado pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 Camino Del Prado is pet friendly.
Does 1941 Camino Del Prado offer parking?
No, 1941 Camino Del Prado does not offer parking.
Does 1941 Camino Del Prado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Camino Del Prado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Camino Del Prado have a pool?
No, 1941 Camino Del Prado does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Camino Del Prado have accessible units?
No, 1941 Camino Del Prado does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Camino Del Prado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 Camino Del Prado has units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Camino Del Prado have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 Camino Del Prado does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1941 Camino Del Prado?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Oak Creek
174 S Boas Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95407

Similar Pages

Santa Rosa 1 BedroomsSanta Rosa 2 Bedrooms
Santa Rosa Apartments with BalconySanta Rosa Luxury Places
Santa Rosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CA
Petaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Santa RosaWright Area Action Group
Junior College

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity