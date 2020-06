Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

1613 Wishing Well Way - Three bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in North West Santa Rosa. Beautiful open floor plan with a great room that opens to the kitchen, great for entertaining. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with walk-in closet, indoor laundry hook-ups & a two car garage. Central heat and air. Nice backyard perfect for outdoor bbq's and relaxing. Pets negotiable. Furniture not included. Month to Month (SO)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4646024)