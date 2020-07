Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Santa Clara Home w/Covered Patio and Yard - Contact us today to see this spacious single family home in a wonderful Santa Clara neighborhood! Home features 4 bedrooms (two upstairs and two downstairs) with a full bathroom on each floor, hardwood flooring, dine-in kitchen with stainless appliances, brick patio area just off family room with pergola covering and large yard.



*Tenant pays all utilities*

*Gardening service paid by Landlord*

*Small pets possible with approval*

*Renter's Insurance will be required*



(RLNE5896778)