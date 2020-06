Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new apartment- lease ready for take over. It is in beautiful Santa Clara Square Apartment complex with a built in Market Place (lots of good restaurants) and a Whole Foods Market within the complex. Lots of gathering and park area for party, pet walking, etc. It is right by highway 101 and in a very strategic position close to both big Tech Companies in MTV, Sunnyvale and Palo Alto as well as San Jose!



We are the first tenant of the unit and we moved in o n November. Everything is literally brand new and premium quality. We have to move of Cali for a personal emergency and the lease is ready for take over. The lease is up until next January. It is $3300 plus Trash and Electricity.

Please contact me if you want to consider and I can provide more photo/video tour/info.