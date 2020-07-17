3098 Via Siena Place

Amenities
Luxury 3 Story Home Minutes from Apple Campus ** Coming Soon ** - We have a special rental opportunity for you to live in a home development next to Santa Clara's Central Park. The Homes at Central Park by DR Horton are a beautiful blend of modern convenience with classic design. You will love this home!
Here are some details:
- Craftsman style home
- Approximately 2000 square feet of living space
- 4 bedrooms featuring very large master bedroom
- 2.5 bathrooms including master with dual sinks and soaking tub
- Dedicated laundry room with full size washer and dryer
- Plenty of closets and linen storage
- Upgraded cabinets and stone work throughout
- Central HVAC
- Attached 2-car garage
- Small patio/yard off the kitchen perfect for entertaining
- Engineered wood flooring on the 1st level and upgraded carpet in the bedroom areas
- Professional grade GE Monogram Series appliances in the large kitchen area.
- Kitchen enjoys walk in pantry, large island, stone counters and lots of cabinets
- Front yard landscape maintenance is included
- Back yard is low maintenance design - Tenants responsibility
- Santa Clara Schools
- Trash service is included in rent
- Use of community pool and spa is included and only a few steps away
- Pets ok with additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply
- Deposit equal to one months rent on approved credit
- Minutes to new Apple Campus, Santana Row, Pruneridge Golf Club, and Main Street Cupertino
To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com
Application Details:
- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com
- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*
- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)
All the Best,
Forbes Group Property Management
www.forbesgrouppm.com
(RLNE5851998)