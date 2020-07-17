All apartments in Santa Clara
Santa Clara, CA
3098 Via Siena Place
3098 Via Siena Place

3098 Via Siena Place · No Longer Available
Santa Clara
Location

3098 Via Siena Place, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury 3 Story Home Minutes from Apple Campus ** Coming Soon ** - We have a special rental opportunity for you to live in a home development next to Santa Clara's Central Park. The Homes at Central Park by DR Horton are a beautiful blend of modern convenience with classic design. You will love this home!

Here are some details:

- Craftsman style home
- Approximately 2000 square feet of living space
- 4 bedrooms featuring very large master bedroom
- 2.5 bathrooms including master with dual sinks and soaking tub
- Dedicated laundry room with full size washer and dryer
- Plenty of closets and linen storage
- Upgraded cabinets and stone work throughout
- Central HVAC
- Attached 2-car garage
- Small patio/yard off the kitchen perfect for entertaining
- Engineered wood flooring on the 1st level and upgraded carpet in the bedroom areas
- Professional grade GE Monogram Series appliances in the large kitchen area.
- Kitchen enjoys walk in pantry, large island, stone counters and lots of cabinets
- Front yard landscape maintenance is included
- Back yard is low maintenance design - Tenants responsibility
- Santa Clara Schools
- Trash service is included in rent
- Use of community pool and spa is included and only a few steps away
- Pets ok with additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply
- Deposit equal to one months rent on approved credit
- Minutes to new Apple Campus, Santana Row, Pruneridge Golf Club, and Main Street Cupertino

To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com

Application Details:
- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com
- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*
- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)
- Deposit equal to one month’s rent on approved credit

All the Best,
Forbes Group Property Management
www.forbesgrouppm.com

(RLNE5851998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3098 Via Siena Place have any available units?
3098 Via Siena Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clara, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 3098 Via Siena Place have?
Some of 3098 Via Siena Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3098 Via Siena Place currently offering any rent specials?
3098 Via Siena Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3098 Via Siena Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3098 Via Siena Place is pet friendly.
Does 3098 Via Siena Place offer parking?
Yes, 3098 Via Siena Place offers parking.
Does 3098 Via Siena Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3098 Via Siena Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3098 Via Siena Place have a pool?
Yes, 3098 Via Siena Place has a pool.
Does 3098 Via Siena Place have accessible units?
No, 3098 Via Siena Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3098 Via Siena Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3098 Via Siena Place does not have units with dishwashers.
