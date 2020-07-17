3098 Via Siena Place

Amenities

Luxury 3 Story Home Minutes from Apple Campus ** Coming Soon ** - We have a special rental opportunity for you to live in a home development next to Santa Clara's Central Park. The Homes at Central Park by DR Horton are a beautiful blend of modern convenience with classic design. You will love this home!



Here are some details:



- Craftsman style home

- Approximately 2000 square feet of living space

- 4 bedrooms featuring very large master bedroom

- 2.5 bathrooms including master with dual sinks and soaking tub

- Dedicated laundry room with full size washer and dryer

- Plenty of closets and linen storage

- Upgraded cabinets and stone work throughout

- Central HVAC

- Attached 2-car garage

- Small patio/yard off the kitchen perfect for entertaining

- Engineered wood flooring on the 1st level and upgraded carpet in the bedroom areas

- Professional grade GE Monogram Series appliances in the large kitchen area.

- Kitchen enjoys walk in pantry, large island, stone counters and lots of cabinets

- Front yard landscape maintenance is included

- Back yard is low maintenance design - Tenants responsibility

- Santa Clara Schools

- Trash service is included in rent

- Use of community pool and spa is included and only a few steps away

- Pets ok with additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply

- Deposit equal to one months rent on approved credit

- Minutes to new Apple Campus, Santana Row, Pruneridge Golf Club, and Main Street Cupertino



To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com



Application Details:

- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com

- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*

- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)

- Deposit equal to one month’s rent on approved credit



All the Best,

Forbes Group Property Management

www.forbesgrouppm.com



