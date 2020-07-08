All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2963 Via Torino Place

2963 Via Torino · (408) 477-2635 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2963 Via Torino, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2963 Via Torino Place · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
New Construction- Granite- AC- 2 master suites - Near Apple Campus - Welcome to this one year old 1,600 square foot 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse on three levels. The home features two master bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom and full bath on first floor. Large living room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area with 9-foot ceilings. Dual pane windows throughout, hardwood laminate floors in the main living area and first floor, instant hot water heater, carpet on top level, central air conditioning, central heat, large two car garage, and balcony.

The kitchen opens up to the dining area, and features granite counters, stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave hood, and dishwasher, plus large center island, and plenty of cabinet space. The master bed/ bath boasts double sinks, and a walk-in closet. Downstairs master bedroom with attached bath and walk-in closet. The home also includes indoor laundry on top floor with washer/dryer hookups.

The association features association pool and bbq area, and is near parks shopping, restaurants, and easy access to San Tomas Expressway, Lawrence Expressway, and El Camino Real

This property may not come up on internet searches. It is off of Kiely Boulevard, and Kaiser Drive between El Camino Real, and Homesead Road.

To learn more about Golden State Property Management visit our YouTube Channel:
https://youtu.be/E3ub3Y0r4KQ

**WE ONLY REVIEW APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE FOR SECURITY PURPOSES. Applications submitted to Zillow are not valid.
PLEASE APPLY AT GoldenStatePropertyManagement.com/Vacancies .**

**Please note: Golden State Property Management will never ask for funds prior to an application approval. We require that you view the property before submitting an application and will always have a manager meet at the property for showings.

***Appointments are not scheduled over email. Please call 408-477-2635 and reference the property address to make an appointment. ***

DRE# 01948025

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2405803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2963 Via Torino Place have any available units?
2963 Via Torino Place has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2963 Via Torino Place have?
Some of 2963 Via Torino Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2963 Via Torino Place currently offering any rent specials?
2963 Via Torino Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2963 Via Torino Place pet-friendly?
No, 2963 Via Torino Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 2963 Via Torino Place offer parking?
Yes, 2963 Via Torino Place offers parking.
Does 2963 Via Torino Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2963 Via Torino Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2963 Via Torino Place have a pool?
Yes, 2963 Via Torino Place has a pool.
Does 2963 Via Torino Place have accessible units?
No, 2963 Via Torino Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2963 Via Torino Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2963 Via Torino Place has units with dishwashers.
