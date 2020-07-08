2963 Via Torino Place

Amenities

New Construction- Granite- AC- 2 master suites - Near Apple Campus - Welcome to this one year old 1,600 square foot 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse on three levels. The home features two master bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom and full bath on first floor. Large living room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area with 9-foot ceilings. Dual pane windows throughout, hardwood laminate floors in the main living area and first floor, instant hot water heater, carpet on top level, central air conditioning, central heat, large two car garage, and balcony.



The kitchen opens up to the dining area, and features granite counters, stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave hood, and dishwasher, plus large center island, and plenty of cabinet space. The master bed/ bath boasts double sinks, and a walk-in closet. Downstairs master bedroom with attached bath and walk-in closet. The home also includes indoor laundry on top floor with washer/dryer hookups.



The association features association pool and bbq area, and is near parks shopping, restaurants, and easy access to San Tomas Expressway, Lawrence Expressway, and El Camino Real



This property may not come up on internet searches. It is off of Kiely Boulevard, and Kaiser Drive between El Camino Real, and Homesead Road.



